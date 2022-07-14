Tracy Jeanette Brown, age 54, of Houston, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born December 17, 1967, in Pasadena, Texas, to parents Kenneth and Dorothy Brown.

Tracy was a graduate of Milby High School Class of 1986.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Brown; beloved dog, Shelby; and uncles, Harlan Gene Brown and Terry Dean Brown.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

