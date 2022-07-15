Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back to Wings Over Houston,” said Bill Roach, Executive Director of Wings Over Houston. “Building on the momentum from such a successful return to our in-person event last year, this year’s airshow is sure to be both exciting and entertaining for families and guests of all ages.”

The event will offer guests hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, a classic car show featuring up to 100 vehicles, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities for guests to give back to the community.

“This will be the Blue Angels’ first time demonstrating our new F/A-18 Super Hornets, along with the C-130J Super Hercules in Houston,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We’re excited to return to Texas and perform at the Wings Over Houston Airshow after a four-year absence.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, the event will also include performances by the F-16 Viper Demo Team, Debby Rihn-Harvey, U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo Team, Extreme Flight with Patrick McAlee, and ReMax Skydiving Team.

Other special elements of this year’s airshow include the “Military Might!” drive-in style show on Friday, Oct. 28th, as well as the return of Guitars N’ Cars, a classic car show including a classic guitar auction hosted and sponsored by Fuller’s Guitars to benefit U.S. VETS-Houston.

Additional performers and attractions will be announced over the coming weeks. To learn more about ticket options, display aircraft, additional event attractions, travel accommodations, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, visit www.wingsoverhouston.com.

About CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow

The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is an IRC 501(c)(3) community event presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Vietnam War Flight Museum, Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the One of the top air shows in the United States, this premier Houston event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 38-year history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

