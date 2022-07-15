Bobby Glenn Ogle, 71, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Ogle was born on July 8, 1951, to the late John Ogle and Emogene Prince in Monroe, La. Mr. Ogle was a retired safety supervisor for Orion Construction. He was a licensed Minister, and his number one love was serving our Lord. With Trinity River Baptist Association he filled the pulpit throughout the area. He loved playing music and singing gospel songs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was known to be a great cook and baker. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Ogle is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifton Ogle, James Ogle, David Ogle, Billy Ogle, and Ricky Ogle; sister, Betty Dunaway

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Brenda K. Ogle of Liberty, Texas; son, Richard Prince and wife Brandy of Crosby, Texas; brothers, Clarence Ogle of Rosepine, LA, Larry Ogle of Vidalia, LA; grandchildren, Cody Prince, Cole Prince, Allison Prince, and a host of family and friends.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church 15 CR 129 Liberty, Texas with Pastor Richard Sallee officiating and Reverends Rick Edwards, Mark Kelly, and Chuck Bradford co-officiating. Fellowship and a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvary Baptist Church missions program.

