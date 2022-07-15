Driver crashes through Moss Hill restaurant

A vehicle crashed into Simply Country restaurant in Moss Hill just after noon Friday as diners inside were enjoying meals and restaurant employees were busy making and serving meals. The crash seriously injured a male employee of the café.

According to Trooper Chris Richmond, an older female driver of a Dodge Ram pickup mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake as she was parking on the south side of the popular Moss Hill diner, located at the intersection of SH 105 and SH 146. The vehicle crashed through the brick exterior and into the kitchen.

During the crash, a male employee was seriously injured when his hand was pushed into the hot oil fryer, causing extensive burns.

Firefighters from Liberty County ESD #7, including Fire Chief Nic Nelson, set up a landing zone at the Fuel Max store adjacent to Simply Country.

From there, the employee was airlifted by Life Flight Air Medical Services to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

According to a Facebook post made by Simply Country staff, the restaurant will be closed Friday night but the hope is that it can be reopened to sell some items on Saturday.

“Please give us time to figure some things out. We appreciate all of our amazing customers who were here to help when it happened,” the post reads.

