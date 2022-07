The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 13, 2022:

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Owens, Colton – Hold for Brazoria County-Assault of a Pregnant Person

Breaux, Blaine Anthony II – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Escobar, Esmeralda – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Hazel, Angela Gayle – Terroristic Threat

Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Driving While Intoxicated

Broussard, Lance Everett – Criminal Trespass

Breaux, Blaine Anthony Broussard, Lance Everett Escobar, Esmeralda Hazel, Angela Gayle Martinez, Sheila Virginia Owens, Colton Tullous, Joshua Kane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook