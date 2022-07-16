Wrong-way driver causes crash that kills 4 in Liberty

Four people were killed just after midnight Saturday, July 16, in a two-vehicle, head-on accident on the 200 block of US 90 in Liberty, just west of the old Terrell’s auto salvage business.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, a Hispanic male, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic and caused the accident that killed him, his female passenger and two other people in another vehicle.

Fairchild said witnesses in two other vehicles told police that they saw the wrong-way driver headed in their direction and took evasive action to avoid a collision; however, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a Liberty woman was unable to avoid the truck and hit it head-on.

“She never saw it coming,” Fairchild said.

The young woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend died at the scene, as well as the male driver of the truck. They were pronounced dead by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn.

A female passenger in the truck was airlifted to a Houston-area trauma center where she later died.

Fairchild said authorities are having difficulty identifying her and hope to locate family members some time Saturday.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Fairchild said.

The names of the victims will not be released until their families have been notified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

