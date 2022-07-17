Danny Keith Rhodes was born to James Casper Rhodes and Ruby Pearl Keith on January 20,1940 at Davis Creek Bottom, in Liberty County at home. He passed away at home he shared with his wife and children in Conroe, Texas in the company of family on July 15, 2022.

Danny was known by everyone as a quiet, kind, hardworking, honest man that loved and lived for his family. Backyard BBQs with friends, family, music, dancing, and his favorite whiskey was his ideal way to spend his weekends. He answered to many names Rhodes, dad, pops, pawpaw, Dan, uncle Dan, and daddy. It was at these family gatherings he was given his most revered name “ole swivel hips” He enjoyed planting an annual vegetable garden and gifting the harvest to friends and family. Professionally, he worked as a tree climber for more than 40 years, climbing his last tree at the age of 73 to save a kitten.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Thelma Kathleen Rhodes, daughter Dawnne Allison Barr, son Jody Allen Willett, father James Casper Rhodes, mother Ruby Pearl Rhodes, and brothers James Milton Rhodes and Jeff Arlan Rhodes.

He was survived by his daughters Melissa Jean Bunyard husband Billy Dean Mills and Judith Dannyel Jordan, sisters Ruby May and husband Glen Carnes, Margaret Vernice Bohannon, Patsy Ruth McNeil, very best friend Wesley Glenn Chapman, grandchildren Lesley and Dana Willett, Darcie Barr, Bradley and wife Morgan Barr, Corbyn and husband Thomas Leonard, Chris Thornton, Carson Jordan, Madison, and Mason Mills, Dylan Wilson, and Hunter Larner, as well as 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Pace Stancil funeral home located in Cleveland Texas on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 followed by a graveside service at Wells Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends and family at his home in Conroe, Texas following the conclusion of services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

