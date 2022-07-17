Dorothy Mae Barr was born in Willis, Texas to parents, Harmon and Florence Gregson, on May 15, 1933. She went to her Heavenly Home on July 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 89.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, and loving mother. She enjoyed her family and the time raising her four daughters. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Barr; daughter, Carolyn Grigson; 3 brothers and 1 sister; grandson, Steven Richie.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Barr Blumenthal, Dale Smith and husband Billy, Willie Mae Richie and husband Gary; sister, Kathryn Reina; grandchildren, James Chapman Jr and wife Sherri, Susan Chapman, Megan Dolley and husband Darrell, Jason Tingle and wife Jamie, Lenee Hunziker and husband Scott, Justin Smith and wife Ashley, Joshua Smith, Ericka Andrus and husband David, Joseph Fodderie and wife Taylor, Natalie Doyle and husband John, Hannah Brown, Danny Richie and wife Carla, Michael Richie; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; special niece, Jody Barr; numerous other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 1-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Bro. George Hayden officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, James Chapman Jr, Jason Tingle, Joshua Smith, Justin Smith, Joseph Fodderie, Brandon Smith, and Jeremy Chapman.

