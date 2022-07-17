Edward Hadley Zorn, age 85 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born August 6, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to parents Paul and Irene Zorn who preceded him in death along with his wife, Mary Delories Zorn; great-grandson, Marshall Orean Ward; brother, Paul Zorn; and sisters, Helen, Mary, and Annie.

Survivors include his daughters, Sherry Lynn Hadley, Linda Lorraine Hall and husband Bill, Rhonda Kay Parker and husband Ty; brothers, Freddie Zorn, Billy Zorn and wife Ann, Charlie Zorn and wife Cora; grandchildren, Shane Edward Cox, Lacie-K Renee Purcell and husband Jed, Leah Iva Ward and husband Jason, Edward Gunner Liljequist and wife Ashley; step-grandchildren, Julian Perry, Price Perry, Bexar Shaw, Sarah Hall and Melissa Shaw; great-grandchildren, Tara Underwood, Sylest Cox, Landon Dean Keisler, Jackson Edward Ward, Mae Orean Ward, Kaylee Liljequist, Caleb Gunner Liljequist, Zachariah Edward Liljequist, Ashton, Kyshaun, and Johnathan; great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln Underwood and Jasper Underwood; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will follow starting at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

