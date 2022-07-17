Cleveland HS band captured in 1948 photo

Do you know any of the people who performed in the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band of 1948? This photo was shared with Bluebonnet News by the Chambers County Museum.

The second photo is reported to be Jerry Bryan, the band director at the time.

Jerry Bryan

If you know any of these people, send an email to marie.wallisvilletx@gmail.com and drop information in the comments on Facebook or the Bluebonnet News website.

Note: As we are relying on information passed along to us by the museums and libraries, if any of the information is incorrect, please let us know by sending an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

