Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 15, 2022:
- Oviedo, Julie – Aggravated Robbery
- Barton, Dakota – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and No Driver’s License
- Stepp, Heather – Hold for Erath County-Delivery of a Substance in Penal Group 1
- Strahan, Robert Earl – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Saunders, Sarah Renee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Olson, Bryan Lynn Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Mayes, Jeremy Deshaun Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Criminal Mischief