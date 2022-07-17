Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 15, 2022:

  • Oviedo, Julie – Aggravated Robbery
  • Barton, Dakota – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and No Driver’s License
  • Stepp, Heather – Hold for Erath County-Delivery of a Substance in Penal Group 1
  • Strahan, Robert Earl – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Saunders, Sarah Renee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Olson, Bryan Lynn Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Mayes, Jeremy Deshaun Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Criminal Mischief
