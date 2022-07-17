Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 15, 2022:

Oviedo, Julie – Aggravated Robbery

Barton, Dakota – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and No Driver’s License

Stepp, Heather – Hold for Erath County-Delivery of a Substance in Penal Group 1

Strahan, Robert Earl – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Saunders, Sarah Renee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Olson, Bryan Lynn Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Mayes, Jeremy Deshaun Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Criminal Mischief

Barton, Dakota Mayes, Jeremy Deshaun Jr. Olson, Bryan Lynn Jr. Oviedo, Julie Saunders, Sarah Renee Stepp, Heather Strahan, Robert Earl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

