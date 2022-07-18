Darrick Ellis Traywick, age 29, of Devers, Texas, passed away early afternoon Friday, July 15, 2022, in a tragic work accident. He was born in Beaumont, Texas, Sept. 18, 1992.

Darrick was a giving husband, father, son, brother and friend to all. Darrick never met a stranger. His smile and energy were contagious and everyone that knew him loved him. You could always find him on his tractor or in the woods. Darrick was the happiest when he was outside working, if something needed to be done he was the first guy on the job and the last person to leave.

If he wasn’t in the woods or helping others, he was spending his time with his beautiful wife and son. Darrick and Karis were high school sweethearts and were inseparable from the moment they met. Their dream was to have a son that would carry on the Traywick name. They were blessed with Dawson, who is the perfect mirror image of his daddy.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfather David Traywick, Grandmother Lalon Traywick, Grandmother Jerry Valentine, Great Uncle Hugh Clark, cousin Lilian Crosby.

He is survived by his wife Karis Traywick, son Dawson Ellis Traywick, father Darrin Traywick and wife Patty, mother Angela Valentine, siblings Thomas and Alizabeth Martin, sister Chelsi Patterson and husband Kevin, sister Tracey Traywick and wife Leslie, niece LillyAnne Traywick, nephew Anthony Patterson, grandfather Urban Valentine, mother- and father-in-law Cherie and Greg Morgan, brother-in-law Austin Polvado, nephew Kayson Polvado and a host of other close cousins, family and friends or as Darrick would call them all “kinfolk.”

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5 pm – 10 pm with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 7 pm at the Trinity Valley Expo Hall, 321 Wallisville Rd., Liberty, Texas 77575. Darrick will be laid to rest at Whittington Cemetery in Devers, Texas on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3 pm.

