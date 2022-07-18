History of river steamboats to be discussed at Liberty County Historical Commission meeting

Liberty County Historical Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Monday, July 18, in the Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty, Texas at 6 p.m. These meetings are open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

You can find out about upcoming marker dedications. At long last those markers are being shipped and are arriving. If you know of a historical site or building, person, that should be recognized, the Liberty County Historical Commission would like to hear from you.

“We will report on ongoing cemetery work in the county along with special events including our newest pop-up traveling exhibit and our youth history contest on Instagram (coming soon). Join our discussion on what is going on in our county in preservation! If you work with the various museums and historical groups across the county, please come and share, report and work with us to save all history in Liberty County,” said Chairman Linda Jamison.

The program for July 18 will be “Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the river: 19-century steamboats on the Trinity River.”

“We will take a deep-dive (no pun intended) into the early history of steamboat transportation in our area, and history on a number of steamboats. Where were they built, how did they get here, how were they used in our area plus how a number of these side-wheelers and paddle-wheelers helped to win the Texas Revolution!” Jamison said.

“Come with us and get Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’ on the river and learn about this interesting early industry in our county and all along the coast,” she said.

