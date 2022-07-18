Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2022:
- Gutierrez, Gabriella – Aggravated Robbery, No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Hammock, Billy Ray – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Firearm
- Nikstad, Stephen Erik – Possession of Marijuana
- Bryan, Samuel Clifton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Theft of Property
- Davis, Whitney – Burglary of a Building
- Stone, Shaina Rene – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Expired License Plate, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- Richardson, Jeremy – Public Intoxication
- Gumms, Maurice – Terroristic Threat, Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation
- Edwards, Cameron Albert – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear
- Spears, Justin Curtis – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Conzalez, Allison Marie – Public Intoxication
- Speer, Kirk Randall – Disorderly Conduct