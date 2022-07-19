Jerry Lee Gore, Sr., of Dayton, passed away on July 17, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at 73 years of age. Jerry was born October 12, 1948, in Silsbee, Texas to parents, Jack Gore and Matice Sirmons Gore.

Jerry spent his younger years in Silsbee. He was a former resident of Baytown before moving to Dayton in 1980. He was owner and operator of Gore Air Conditioning. Jerry enjoyed riding cutting horses, working cattle, deer hunting, and camping. He most of all loved his family and being with them.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jack Gore; and his grandparents, Jesse and Bessie Sirmons. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Pam Gore; his mother, Matice Wells; his children, Michelle Gore, Jerry Gore, Jr., and Johnny Gore and wife Dawn; his grandchildren, Austin Becker, Tanner Griffith, Harper Griffith, Bella Griffith, Taylar Gore, Katie Gore and wife Jayme, Matt Gore, Tyler Arnold and wife Angie, Danon Gill and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cadee, Charlie, Mason, Rylee, Asher, Ellie, Kord, Raelynn, Hayston, and Jordyn; sister, Gerri Maxwell and husband Rodney; brother, Martin Wells and wife Dawn; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Jerry will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service on Thursday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. A private family graveside will follow.

