Dayton Police Department’s first black police officer remembered

Hurley J. Provost, a former Dayton police officer for 20 years and the first black officer for the department, was remembered by Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods and the City of Dayton during the Council meeting on Monday, July 18. Provost, who continued to live in Dayton until his death at the age of 88, died June 25, 2022.

Provost served with the City of Dayton from Sept. 20, 1967, to June 10, 1987. His widow, Bernice Provost, and daughter, Loretta Chapman, attended the City Council meeting to accept honors in his memory.

“On behalf of the City of Dayton, the police department and Congressman Brian Babin’s office, we would like to present to her this American flag and Dayton Police Department badge in honor and remembrance of Officer Hurley Provost for his dedication and service to our city,” said Chief Woods.

In addition to working for two decades at Dayton Police Department, Provost worked for other law enforcement agencies in his career that spanned four decades.

Woods said he wholeheartedly agreed with the recognition of Provost after it was brought to his attention by Dayton City Councilman Dwight Pruitt.

Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods is pictured with Bernice Provost (middle) and Loretta Chapman, family members of the late DPD police officer Hurley Provost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

