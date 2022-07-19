Fire destroys home in Raywood

Firefighters from three Liberty County departments were called to a house fire on FM 770 South in Raywood around noon Tuesday, July 19. The owner of the property, Joyce Jones, escaped the fire as two deputy constables from Liberty County Pct. 2 arrived on the scene, and was attempting to reenter to rescue her pets.

Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker said he and Deputy Constable Chris Dryer were stopping by a convenience store on US 90 at FM 770 when they spotted a large plume of dark smoke about a half-mile away. Tucker told Bluebonnet News that Joyce was frantically trying to save her pets that were trapped inside.

“I grabbed one dog that was available and we got her out of the house,” he said.

They entered the home a second time in an effort to release two dogs that were inside kennels in a back room. Prior to their entering the home, Jones warned the deputy constables that one of the dogs – a large German Shepherd – was known for being aggressive, so they approached the situation with extra caution. Huddling close to the floor, the deputy constables attempted to pull the dog’s kennel toward the doorway, as it snapped at their hands.

“The smoke was only about two feet above the floor so we knew we were running out of time or we would be trapped,” Tucker said.

They had to make the difficult choice of leaving the dog behind.

Outside the home, they learned that a third dog was believed to be inside the home, as well as a cat. Three of the pets belonged to the homeowner’s granddaughter who lived there with her.

The home was a complete loss. Jones and her granddaughter have only the clothes they were wearing. Their vehicle also was destroyed.

Jones had insurance on her vehicle but not her home, so friends and relatives plan to host a fundraiser or arrange a Go Fund Me account in the coming days. As soon as that information is shared with Bluebonnet News, it will be shared with readers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Agencies reporting to the scene were Liberty County ESD #3 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue), Liberty County ESD #7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue), Liberty Fire Department, Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office and Allegiance EMS.

Liberty Firefighter Gage Cannaday suits up for a house fire on FM 770 S in Raywood on Saturday. Chief Nic Nelson with Liberty County ESD #7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) monitors Firefighter Finkley as he applies water to a structure fire in Raywood on Tuesday. Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Chris Dryer (second from left) and Deputy Constable John Tucker were the first on scene at a house fire on FM 770 S in Raywood on Tuesday. After making sure the property owner was outside, they attempted to rescue her dogs were but unsuccessful due to the thick smoke in the home. They are pictured with Liberty Police Officer Jacob Cantu and Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild.

