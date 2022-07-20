Paula Darlene Campbell was born in Liberty, Texas on November 13, 1961. She departed for Heaven on July 15, 2022 after a long, hard battle. Growing up, even with her sickness, she still loved life and always had a smile on her face. Her personality was out of this world. No matter what she was always the one to call if you needed anything.

Becoming a mom was something that would forever change her. It was something she never thought was possible. Moms are something to look up to, someone to follow, someone to admire, someone to be proud of, someone to brag about, someone to cry with, someone to learn from – Paula was that and so much more! If ever anyone needed anything, we all knew she was the one that would be there. Becoming a Grandy when her first grandbaby was born changed her once again. She loved those grandkids more than life itself and the kids loved her just the same! To say she was loved was an understatement and to say we are going to miss her would be a greater understatement.

Paula was preceded in death by parents Waymon and Almeda Rosie Sanders and life partner, Richard Campbell. She is survived by her children Candice Hawthorne & husband, Edward; Brandon Shaw and wife, Whitney; and Rachele Ross and husband, Jeremy; her grandchildren; her sisters, Deborah Collins and husband, Fred; and Becky Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Allison Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Taylor, Richard Woods, Konner Taylor, Mason Hudnall, Brayden Ross, Bryland Ross, Josh Taylor, Casey Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paula Campbell, please visit our floral store.

