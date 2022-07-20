Wesley Edward Terry, 75, of Anahuac, Texas, was called home on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on August 2, 1946, in Monroe, Louisiana, to the late Sidney Harvey and Mary Arlene Norred Terry. Wesley attended Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Louisiana graduating in 1963.

Wesley proudly served his country in the United States Army as a tank commander during the Vietnam Era. He was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds in combat and the Bronze Star for actions in combat. Wesley was always proud of his patriotism and enjoyed being involved in the military. He was a dedicated life member of the 11th Armored Calvary – Vietnam and Cambodia.

Wesley worked as a mail carrier in Deer Park for many years before his retirement from USPS. He had one of the very last walking routes in the area and was well received by many residents during that time. Wesley often acquired snacks, desserts, and other tokens of appreciation for his faithful service in the community.

Wesley pursued many interests, some of which included gambling and riding horses. He was also an avid angler and often participated in fishing tournaments. Wesley’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family and his grandchildren. His world revolved around them all and they were the reason he lived and breathed. Wesley would give the grandchildren anything they wanted, even after their parents told them no. He loved to spoil each one of them to the fullest.

Although Wesley can be described as ornery and stubborn, he was also very compassionate and extremely dependable. He was flirty, witty, charismatic and someone who never met a stranger. When he loved, he did so unconditionally. Wesley will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Wesley is joined in Heaven by his parents; and his brothers Sidney Wayne Terry and Gary Lynn Terry. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-eight years, Patricia “Pat” Carlisle Terry of Dayton, Texas; his children Stacy Vernon and husband Charles of Anahuac, Texas, Stephanie Williams of Bastrop, Louisiana, Richard Wesley Terry and wife Beverly Sue of Monroe, Louisiana, Gina Gasaway of Rosedale, Louisiana and Kay McDanell and husband Dale of Crosby, Texas; his grandchildren Ashley Nicole Mullis and husband Ethan, Joshua David Vernon, Lacy Michelle Vernon, Jonathan Everett Vernon, Amber Michelle Vernon, Cody Jordan Williams, Dustin Craig Williams, Priscella Ann Pesina, Keegan Terry, Harli Terry and husband Junior Coats, Samuel Cash Gasaway and wife Lauren, and Kristy Michelle Baskin; his great-grandchildren MacKenzie Marie Mullis, Ryleigh Nicole Mullis, Rayleigh Kay Mullis, Hadley Grace Williams, Kensleigh Ann Williams, Presli Coats, Danny Paul Coats, Saige Gasaway and Cheyenne Jessie Nicole Ebert; his brother Hardy “Pete” James Terry of West Monroe, Louisiana; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Anahuac American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A celebration of Wesley’s life and military honors will follow at 2pm in the Legion Hall.

