Danielle Renee Lucille Morgan, 30, of Liberty, Texas, was taken from us on July 16, 2022. Danielle was accompanied in death by her boyfriend, Hunter Poole of Georgia. She was born on April 3,1992, in Houma, Louisiana, to Linda Bourgeois Morgan. The youngest of Linda’s four children, Danielle was and always will be her mother’s “Baby Girl.”

A 2010 graduate of Liberty High School, she later earned a certification in medical billing coding and worked in hospital admissions. Deciding that she preferred a more active role in patient care, Danielle began working as a caregiver to elderly patients in the Liberty area.

Danielle had a kind beautiful soul and a beautiful bubbly personality. She could light up a room just by walking in. She enjoyed making TikTok videos, being with her dogs and spending time with people she loved especially her mom, her nephew Jake and niece Sydney. Danielle was always up for a road trip to visit friends. Anyone who has ever lost a pet should take comfort in knowing that if heaven for animals exists, Danielle’s family is sure that she can be found there spending time with her beloved dog Berkley and caring for peoples pets who have passed away.

Danielle was preceded in death by her grandparents, her brother, Jason N. Morgan and Berkley. Left behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Linda Morgan of Liberty, sister, Emily Morgan \ Dale Harryman of Liberty, brother, Leo Morgan \ Amber of Dayton, nephews, Nicholas Foret, Trey Foret and Jake Foret, niece Sydney Morgan, her father Danny Conde, stepmother Martha and a half sister, Daniella Olephant of Louisiana and countless friends.

All who knew Danielle are invited to say goodbye on Thursday July 21, 2022. in Batson, Texas, at Faith and Family Funeral Services at 9:00 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. officiated by Chris Contreras of New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty. Burial will follow to Cook Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring Danielle as pallbearers are Leo Morgan, Jake Foret, Dale Harryman, Trent Lafour, Lance LeNormand and Rashad Joiner. New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty would like to invite Danielle’s friends and family to join them for lunch in Danielle’s memory at 2512 Grand Ave. Feel free to bring a dish if you would like, someone will be at the church to receive drop offs.

Danielle’s family would like to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer support and condolences. You have no idea how much comfort you have brought us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

