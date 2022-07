The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 18, 2022:

Robbins, Alexandra Dwyan – Assault/Family Violence

Wilson, Alexander Sambrano – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information

Carmichael, Amanda Darlene – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate

Shurte, Stefanie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Criminal Mischief, Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of Property

