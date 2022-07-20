Terry Gilbert Belinge, 60, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born August 25, 1961, in Richmond, Texas, (Fort Bend County) to Robert Gilbert Belinge and Helen Ruth Belinge of Hardin, Texas, both of whom have preceded him in death. Terry was also preceded in death by his Brother Robert Kevin Belinge of Hardin, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory are Sister Debbye & Wayne Stewart of New Castle, Del., Brother Shawn & Pamela Belinge of Wilmington, Del., Niece Brandy & Adam Roberts of Moss Hill, Texas, Nephew Edward & Tabitha Brock, Jr. of Daisetta, Texas, Nephew Colton & Jenna Stewart of Abington, Pa., Nieces Jessica & Shawna Belinge of Wilmington, Del., along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Terry was raised in Hardin, Texas, played numerous sports (including football), and was a proud graduate of Hardin High School. Terry had a life long passion for hunting & fishing. Additionally, he belonged to the Asbestos Workers Union for over 40 years.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Austin Cremations, Austin, Texas. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Donate by Mail | ADA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

