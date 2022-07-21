Janet Lea Moor, 60, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence in Liberty, TX with her loving family and many caring and loving friends by her side.

She was born July 10, 1962, in Liberty, Texas to Charles Caruthers and Genevieve Parker. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Otis Caruthers. Those left to cherish her memory are; her husband Reverend Herman Moor of Liberty; sons, Reverend Seth Moor and wife Shea of Hardin; Reverend Elisha Moor and wife Alaina of Dayton; and daughter Leah Moor of Liberty. Brothers, Charlie Caruthers and wife Joan of Batson; Robert Caruthers of Batson. Sisters, Charlotte Price of Batson, Rita Johnson of Batson, Tammy Caruthers of Saratoga, Connie ” NayNay” Smith of Batson, and Ruby Carouthers of Thicket. Grandchildren 6.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Batson United Pentecostal Church with Reverend James Coots and Reverend Tommy Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Batson United Pentecostal Church.

Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Johnson, Carl Price, Keith Price, Terry Rountree, Jared ” Buc” Johnson, Ethan Price, Ronnie Rountree, and Tyler Caruthers. Honorary pallbearers are Odice Smith, Scott Johnson, and Robert Taylor. The family would like to give special thanks to Texas Oncology of Baytown. Dr. Sashital, and Nia. Also special thanks to nurse Sue Galloway who treated her with exceptional and loving care.

