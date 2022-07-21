Clinton B. Weimar, 80, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from congestive heart failure, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on August 16, 1941 to the late T.A. “Shorty” and Pauline Park Weimar. Clinton graduated from Anahuac High School, the class of 1959. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy as a diver on a nuclear submarine during the Vietnam Era.

Clinton worked for more than thirty-three years as a communications technician with Southwestern Bell in La Porte, Texas, until his retirement in 2003. After retiring, he began working in the garden department at Walmart in Baytown.

Clinton enjoyed many hobbies, some of which included fishing, jet skiing, going to the casinos and country dancing. He was a gentle hearted man, loved by many, and he never met a stranger. Clinton will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew Terry Rinehart. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of twenty-four years, Margaret Lee Flockhart of Anahuac. He was the loving father of Charlotte Weimar, Eric Weimar and Donnie Weimar and stepfather to Timmy Abt and Tammy McDaniel. Clinton is also survived his ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Clinton’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

