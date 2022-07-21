James Al Golleher, 71, lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 23, 1950, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Alvin Rufus Golleher and Jimmie Lee Dockens Chandler. James attended Anahuac High School and before graduating, he was drafted into the military. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. While stationed in Panama, James promoted to Sargent, worked as a radio technician, drove a tank, and was a skilled and proficient shot with his weapons. In the late 1970’s, he attended the police academy in Baytown, earning his certification in law enforcement.

James was a former member of Eminence Baptist Church in Wallisville, where he attended throughout his childhood. He attended Sweet Home Baptist in Hankamer for many years as well as Hankamer Community Fellowship.

James served the Chambers County area for more than thirty years as a dedicated peace officer. He worked for Mont Belvieu Police Department for several years and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in 2008. James was a range officer and taught many LTC classes throughout the county. Since he was such a good shot, he participated in many shooting competitions.

James pursued many interests, one of which included his passion of guns, especially rare ones. He had a desire to open his own gun store and become a gunsmith. James also enjoyed hunting and was stingy with his tools. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. Although he could be quite cantankerous, he was exceptional with the grandchildren, whom he adored immensely. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

James was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of forty-eight years, Cathy Richardson Golleher of Wallisville; his sons, George Golleher and wife Sarah of Anahuac and Chris Golleher of Anahuac; his grandchildren Roy Golleher and wife Lupe of Wallisville, Scott Golleher and wife Peyton of Dayton; one great-grandson (on they way), Tom-Tom; his sisters, Edie Sedtal and husband Kenneth of Wallisville, Faye Stephens and husband Charlie of Old River-Winfree; his precious fur baby, Princess Bella; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was James wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

