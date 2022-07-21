Christopher “Chris” Jack Graves, 47, of Dayton, passed away on July 19, 2022. Chris was born August 19, 1974, in Houston, Texas to parents, Dewey G. “Bubba” Graves and Linda Henderson Graves.

Chris was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools and graduated from Dayton High School. He worked for numerous crane operating companies as a crane operator. Chris enjoyed hanging out with his friends and loved his family.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and JOla Graves, Jack and Jackie Henderson, his son, Kelton Graves. He is survived by his parents, Gordon “Bubba” and Linda Graves; his brother, Mike Graves and wife Jana; nephew, Richard Graves; niece, Cassidy Graves; numerous other family members and friends.

Graveside service for Chris will be 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Bro. Bill Fabriguez officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Carter, David Cox, G Martinez, Wayne Fagen, Shake Barton and Kory LaFrance. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Graves, Richard Graves and Ricky Short.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

