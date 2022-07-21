Dean P. Talkington, 89, of Humble, passed away on July 18, 2022. Mrs. Talkington was born October 25, 1932, in Tatum, Texas to parents, Charles Henry Porter and Bonnie Ida Simmons Porter.

Dean was longtime resident of Dayton before moving to Humble in 2006. She was a member of the Dayton First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and reading. She loved her family and will be missed by all that knew her.

Dean was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Vernon Leo Talkington, Jr.; her grandson, Jacob Vaugh Boyer; her siblings, C. B. Porter, James Rassie Porter, Mills Fulton Porter, Opal Ree Porter Wilson, Henry Vaughn Porter, Zudora Porter Deaton, Grady Odis Porter, and Herman B. Porter. She is survived by her children, Shannon Boyer and husband Kyle and Vernon Scott Talkington and wife Jeongwon; grandchildren, Shaun Boyer and Zoe Olivia Talkington; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Talkington will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

