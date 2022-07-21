Ina Lafay Alsobrooks, age 98, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born March 11, 1924 in Coldspring, Texas to parents Walter Monroe and Martha Edward Everitt who preceded her in death along with her husband, Louis Alsobrooks; son, Jimmy Alsobrooks; brothers, H.T. Everitt and Rufus Everitt; sisters, Nora Hickman, Alma Vann, Katie Noble, and Bessie Everitt; grandson, Christopher Louis Alsobrooks; great grandson, Jonas Calhoun; and great great grandson, Landon Cook.

She is survived by her children, Shirley Ann Westry and husband Hector, Jerry Clifton Alsobrooks and wife Sherry, Wesley Alsobrooks and wife Carolyn, Barbara Wilson and husband Ronald; grandchildren, Timothy Reid and wife Christina, Michelle Gordon and husband Rex, Leslie Piatt and husband Carl, Jerry Alsobrooks Jr., Amos Alsobrooks, Christopher Alsobrooks, Whitney Bethea and husband JT, Ronnie Riley and wife Sarah, Christal Green and husband Shane, Wayne Wilson and wife Tracy, Chip Wilson, Clint Alsobrooks and wife Jennifer, and Amy Hamilton and husband Casey, Sheryl Dean Alsobrooks; very special friend, Henry Ballou; twenty-four great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday July 21, 2022 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 22, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church Cleveland, Texas. Internment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

