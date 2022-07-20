Woman killed in two-car accident on SH 146 N

A 28-year-old woman was killed around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday north of Rye about one mile south of the Polk-Liberty County line.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman was traveling in a 2018 Kia and was pulling out of a private drive just prior to the accident.

“For an unknown reason, she crossed into the southbound lane of travel, striking a 2018 Dodge Durango. The driver of the Durango tried to take evasive action to avoid the accident but could not and struck the Kia in the driver’s side door,” Willoughby said.

The driver of the Kia was killed in the crash. The driver of the Durango, a woman from the Cleveland area, was not seriously injured and refused treatment at the scene, he said. She was traveling with a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Both of the children were uninjured.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time. Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown conducted an inquest but did not order an autopsy.

The accident is being investigated by DPS Corp. Nathaniel Godfrey. He was assisted at the scene by Willoughby and Trooper Haley Smith.

More information will be posted as new information warrants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

