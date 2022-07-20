Lady Panthers celebrate State softball title with parade, party in Liberty

By Vanesa Brashier, editor@bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty ISD and the City of Liberty hosted a parade and celebration on Tuesday to honor the Lady Panthers, winners of the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championship. Held at the pavilion at City Hall, the event was attended by hundreds of family members, friends and supporters of the team, which is led by Head Coach and High School Principal Karen Slack, and Coaches Joe Slack and Katherine McAdams.

The team finished the season with 28 wins and six losses, beating the Sweeney Bulldogs for the State Championship game on June 4, 2022. In the last five years, the Lady Panthers have claimed the State Championship, winning in 2018, and back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

The team had a rocky road to the state championship after two players were involved in car accidents, ending the season early for Kendall Daniel and forcing freshmen athletes to step into new roles on the varsity team.

The Lady Panthers Softball Team takes a triumphant trip around Liberty City Hall on Tuesday, July 19, for a celebration in their honor for winning the State Championship.

Will Carter, with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office presents a congressional recognition and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol to the Lady Panthers Softball Team for winning back-to-back State championships.

Coach Karen Slack told Bluebonnet News that winning a back-to-back state championship came as no surprise to her.

“I knew we would go deep. You don’t expect to win, but I knew that every time we stepped on the field that we had a really good chance of beating the other team,” she said.

At the celebration on Tuesday, Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett read a proclamation making July 19, 2022, as Liberty Panthers State 4A Champions Day. Pickett also issued a challenge to Slack and the returning Lady Panthers team, which is losing four seniors this year.

“I leave this podium with one encouragement – back to back to back,” Pickett said.

Liberty County also issued a proclamation making July 19, 2022, as a Day of Special Recognition for the Lady Panthers. The proclamation was read by Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush, standing in for Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

“All of Liberty County is proud of you,” said Bush.

Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin presented the coaches and team with a letter of special congressional recognition and a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. State Rep. Ernest Bailes (District 18) presented a resolution from the State of Texas and House District 18.

The event ended with the presentation of awards to the following players who earned special recognition:

Kylie Bishop (senior) – Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State, Academic All-State, MVP of the State tournament and District First Team First Baseman;

Reagan Williamson (senior) – TGCA All-State, Academic All-State, Honorable Mention for first base and second team first base for All-District

Maci Beam (senior) – TGCA All-State and Varsity Volleyball Player of the Year

Kamdym Chandler (sophomore) – Pitcher of the Year for District, All-State Pitcher, State Pitcher of the Year, TGCA All-State and Texas Sports Writers Association Player of the Year

Reese Evans (junior) – TGCA All-State, State All-Tournament Selection, TSWA All-State and District Utility Player of the Year

Bailee Slack (sophomore) – TGCA All-State, State All-Tournament Selection and All-District Second Team Outfield

Hollie Thomas (sophomore) – TGCA All-State, State All-Purpose Selection, District First Team Catcher and TSWA Third Team Catcher

Alex Wiley (junior) – TGCA All-State, All-District Second Team and TGCA Outfield Third Team

Kendall Daniel (senior) – All-District First Team and TSWA Second Team Shortstop

Bryana Pantalion (freshman) – All-District Honorable Mention and State All-Tournament for Shortstop

Coach Karen Slack announced plans to host a fundraiser in the coming months for an expansion of the facilities for baseball and softball.

“Because we have had so much success, we are going to try to take our facilities up a notch,” she said. “We want an indoor facility where we can practice when it’s cold or rainy. We lose a lot of practice because of that. We also are looking at a 2-3-year plan to resurface our softball and baseball fields.”

After the event, everyone was invited to enjoy free burgers and drinks that were graciously provided and prepared by First Liberty National Bank and its staff.

Liberty firefighters help the Lady Panthers off a fire truck on Tuesday, July 19, at Liberty City Hall for a celebration in their honor for winning two back-to-back State championships in softball. State Rep. Ernest Bailes presents Lady Panthers Softball Coach and Liberty High School Principal Karen Slack with a recognition from the State House for her team winning the State championship for two consecutive seasons. Standing in for County Judge Jay Knight, Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush presents a county proclamation making July 19, 2022, as a day of recognition for the Lady Panthers State Softball Championship Team. Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett reads a proclamation recognizing the Lady Panthers for winning the State 4A softball championship. The Lady Panthers Softball Team sings the Liberty High School alma mater one final time as a team. Some of the young ladies are moving on to college in the fall. First Liberty National Bank staff served up free burgers to people who attended a celebration for the State Softball Champs – the Lady Panthers. First Liberty National Bank staff served up free burgers to people who attended a celebration for the State Softball Champs – the Lady Panthers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

