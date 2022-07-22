Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2022:

Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

Devening, William Clifton – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reyes, Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Jones, Samantha Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pilgreen, Felician Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Radus, Sean Joseph – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Merryman, Ada – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Brooks, Matthew Ryan – Possession of Marijuana

