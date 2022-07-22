Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 20, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2022:

  • Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
  • Devening, William Clifton – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Reyes, Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Jones, Samantha Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pilgreen, Felician Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Radus, Sean Joseph – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Merryman, Ada – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Brooks, Matthew Ryan – Possession of Marijuana
Brooks, Matthew Ryan
Devening, William Clifton
Jones, Samantha Michelle
Merryman, Ada
Pilgreen, Felicia Ann
Radus, Sean Joseph
Reyes, Bryan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.