Patricia Gail Mitchell, 62, of Dayton, passed away on July 19, 2022. Patricia was born June 1, 1960 in Lafayette, Louisiana, to parents, Alexon Mitchell and Mary Chapman Mitchell.

Patricia has been a long-time resident of Dayton since 1975, and was formally from Louisiana. Patricia retired from the Hightower Unit in Dayton as a correctional officer. She loved shopping, gardening and listening to music. One of her favorite hobbies was reading especially her bible which she read it in its entirety several times. She also never missed watching tennis, especially Wimbledon, the US Open and the French open. Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Chapman Mitchell; brother, Delwyn Mitchell; husband, Heyward Etteine. She is survived by her father, Alexon Mitchell; son, Quincy Hubert; five grandchildren; brothers, Ernest Jack and wife Joanna, Mark Daniel Mitchell, Stacy Mitchell and wife Jennifer, and Keith Mitchell; sisters, Judy Janice, Laura Garza; and also, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

