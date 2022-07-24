Lue Dean Elliott, age 92, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born June 28, 1930, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Alvin and Linda McIlvain who preceded her in death along with her husband of 52 years, Jack Elliott; the father of her children, Johnie Bob Dominy; son-in-law, Paul Hamilton; grandson, Buron; and great-grandson, Jasper.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbie Sue; sons, Jerry and Sheila, and Johnie; grandchildren, Deanna, Donette, Bo, Jerry, Angela, Amanda, and Lillie; great-grandchildren, Marcial, Samuel, Hagen, Kaitlyn, Bailey, Cutter, Stran, Brandon, Dillon, Parker, Ryland, Gracie, Charlotte, and Magie; great-great-grandchildren, Casey, Karsyn, Harper, Whitley, and Huxton; dear friend of 80 years, Agnes Phillips Haltom; along with many other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels America.

