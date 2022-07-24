Rickey Earl Lamb, 64, of Coldspring, passed away July 22, 2022. He was born December 26, 1957 in Livingston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Grace Hodge Lamb.

He is survived by his wife; Susan Lamb, daughter, Tia Nash and Tommy, brother; Gerald, sister; Donna, grandchildren; Larame Nash, Payton Jarboe, Morgan Rice, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Big Creek Cowboy Church, 1391 N. Butch Arthur, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

