Mary Josephine Hale Bergin, 88, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on January 25, 1934, in Milford, Texas, to the late Homer and Willie McWhirter Hale. Mary Jo attended Galena Park High School. She married Albert Bergin in 1952. She spent her career in the medical field working for several different hospitals. Upon her retirement, she was Manager of Data Processing. She was extremely intelligent working her way from phone operator to hospital management. Mary Jo had many interests, which included sewing; she was an excellent seamstress making her own clothing, clothes for her children and grandchildren. Even tiny clothes for Barbie.

She liked reading, gardening, computer games and arts and crafts. Mary Jo loved mysteries, PBS programming especially British shows, animal shows, and medical investigation programs. Mary Jo was a fiercely independent woman making her own way in life but was always there for her family. Mary Jo was a beautiful person, always generous and thoughtful. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Ellise Bergin; and her siblings Billy Hale, Nancy Knight and Homer David Hale. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Linda Palm and husband Ken of Kenefick, Karen Leatherwood and husband Lonnie of Crosby, Danny Bergin and wife Patty of Rye, Neal Bergin and wife Dorothy of Houston; her eight grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Mary Jo’s life will be held at a later date.

