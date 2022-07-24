Timothy Patrick Flanigan, 57, of Livingston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born on Monday, May 10, 1965, to Charles Ray Flanigan and Lawana Jean (Luther) Flanigan, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Timothy was also preceded in death by his sisters, Bridgette Leah Flanigan and Lawana Fay Parish; brother, Alvin Ray Beshears; uncles, Paul Luther, Elmer Luther, and H.D. Luther; aunts, Nadine Scott and Barbara McGouph; and great-niece, Leigh Ann McGinnis.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving companion, Luara Dorsey; daughter, Chairety Rhoden; son, Travis Lewis; step-children, Maggie White, Joseph Dorsey, Amanda Lee; grandchildren, Garret, Valencia, Kade, Mitchum, Patience, Shaylon, Shon, Brayden, Rowan, and Brayden; great-grandchildren, Karen, Julia, Wyatt, Landon; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation will be Monday July 25, 2022 1-3 pm Funeral service will follow at 3 pm. Burial will be at New Bethlehem Cemetery, Conroe, TX.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

