Robbie Lee (McKinney) Cleveland

Robbie was born on December 31, 1930, to Robert McKinney and Norene Hamilton in Romayor, Texas. Robbie attended school in Silsbee, Texas. She met and married Henry Vonner and to this union they had four children. She later married Sam Cleveland and to this union they had four children. Robbie was an entrepreneur and loved cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Eloise Vonner, daughter, Leatrice Walker, sisters, Luberta McGruder, Annie B., Gaydell, Hattie, Olivia, Julitte, brothers, Oscar, Sr. and J.B., grandsons, Dewayne Cleveland and Leon Watkins, and granddaughter, Vickie Vonner.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Mary Cleveland; sons, Robert Vonner, Sr., Melvin Vonner, Sr., Richard Vonner, Sr., Waydell Vonner, Adell Vonner, Sr. (Loretha), Andre Cleveland, Denise Ward (Clinton), Darrell Cleveland (Theresa); grandchildren, Tony, Brandon, Gerard, Olympia, Falesha, Sonya S., Melvin, Kyndra, Terrence, Sameko, Ashanti, Brittany, Dedrick, Adell, Samuel, Shaniqua, Beverly, Wesley, Richard, Emiko, Frederick, Brittini, Andrea, Aleshia, Robert, Roe Vaughn, Morowa, Jacquelyn, TaRonce, Marlena, Yosha, Vikki, LaQuinta, LaPatrick, Tiffany, Adrean, Terrence, Roshawn, Kelzin, Makayla; 26 great-grandchildren; special niece and best friend, Pecolia Carter; special nephew, Jesse Johnson, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Visitation for Robbie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment for Robbie will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Gardens. Minister Kim Burrell officiating.

