The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 21, 2022:

Huiet, Paul Merced – Parole Violation

Amaya, Jonathon – Illegal Dumping

Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Possession of Controlled Substance

Covington, Rodney Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Diaz, Gilberto – Bench Warrant

Major, Cory – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated

Ordonez-Martinez, Lucas Bismark – Driving While Intoxicated

