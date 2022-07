The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 22, 2022:

Ivey, Shelly Lanee – Theft of Property

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Turner, Timothy Wayne – Burglary of a Building

