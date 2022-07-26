One killed in crash on US 90 in Dayton

Dayton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of US 90 in the Trinity River bottom.

According to Lt. Shane Burleigh, a DPD spokesperson, one person was killed when they drove their vehicle into the back of a vehicle being used by road crews working for the Texas Department of Transportation.

No other injuries are reported. The westbound lane of US 90 is expected to be closed while law enforcement concludes their investigation. Seek alternate routes for now.

No other information is available at this time. An update will be posted later.

