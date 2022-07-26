Fugitives from Lubbock, Dallas added to Texas Most Wanted lists

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Tanner Cole Lermon, of Lubbock, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Blaine Brandon McReynolds, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He has been wanted since November 2021, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for manslaughter.

In 2019, Lermon was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and in 2020 he was convicted of theft of property. In December 2020, Lermon was arrested in Hudspeth County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Lermon is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm and right hand. For more information or updates in the event of Lermon’s arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in September 2021, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2005, McReynolds was convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to six years of confinement. Three years later, in 2008, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl. He subsequently received a 15-year sentence and was released on parole in 2017.

McReynolds is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his right shoulder and right arm. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Denton, Krugerville and Kaufman. For more information or updates in the event of McReynolds’ arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 39 people off the lists, including 16 gang members and 21 sex offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

