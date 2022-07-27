John Robert Lovett, Sr., 82, of Shepherd, passed from this earthly life on July 21, 2022, in Ft. Worth, Texas.

He was born in Livingston on March 22, 1940, to William Lovett and Gracie Elizabeth (Love) Lovett. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown and attended Sam Houston State University, where he honed his skills as a master pipe engineer whose career took him all over the world, creating pipeline designs that not even modern computers could replicate.

“Johnny” to his family, Mr. Lovett married the love of his life, Vicki Joyce Barton of Highlands, Texas, on June 8, 1963. They soon returned to his childhood home of Shepherd and made their home there, in a house built in 1903 that had belonged to his grandfather, Paul Bremond Lovett. They welcomed their sons John Robert, Jr. in 1967, and Matthew Barton Lovett in 1970. They were active and passionate community citizens, and loved being surrounded by their many friends and family on FM 2666. They took pride in their bountiful garden and sharing their harvest with friends and family. They were active members of their church and supported their boys in all of their efforts at Shepherd High School, with exceptional pride in their success at FFA activities.

Vicki and John became proud grandparents to John David (“Jack”) Lovett in 2005. They delighted in teaching him all about the Lovett and Barton family’s strong roots in East Texas, working with him the garden, teaching him the names of trees and flowers, and doting on him at every opportunity. John Robert was a Freemason and member of Masonic Lodge 231 in Highlands, Texas, and Masonic Lodge 866 in Shepherd, Texas for several decades.

When Vicki passed away suddenly and tragically in 2011, John Robert was bereft at the loss of his soulmate. In his later years, he drew comfort from time with Jack and the love of his surrounding family. An avid reader, he was always offering books from his wide collection and sharing his love of current events. He enjoyed many get-togethers with high school buddies whose love for him spanned decades. He loved taking Jack to Astros games and Skeeters games, and shared with him his love for many kinds of music.

John Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gracie Lovett, his beloved elder brother William (“Sonny”) Lovett, and his adored wife Vicki. Left to cherish his memory are his son John R. Lovett, Jr., his son Matt, and daughter in law Kelli; his grandson, Jack Lovett; his wonderful elder sister, Maxine Lovett McDaniel; his friend and sister-in-law, Bernell Lovett; his nieces Mary Ann Pittman (and husband Doug); Linda Dornburg (and husband Billy); nephew Lyle Lovett (and wife April) and many cherished nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and lifelong, steadfast friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the special efforts of his friend Mrs. Valarie Towler, who helped care for him as his health declined.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 300 Church Street, Shepherd Texas, at 11 am on Tuesday, July 26, after which the family will host a lunch at the church. A Masonic graveside burial will be held immediately following lunch at the Lovett Cemetery, FM 2666, in Shepherd. It was John Robert’s wish that any donations in his memory be made to the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, 1501 W. Division Street, Arlington Texas, 76012; info@YourTMRC.org.

