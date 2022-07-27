Georgia Ann Norris was born March 30, 1957 in Liberty, Texas to parents, Wayne and Georgia Parker Woodard.

She passed away July 25, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 65. Ann loved her family and enjoyed the time she had at home raising her children. She had a kind heart and a loving smile, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and by 2 step- brothers, Charlie Woodard and David Woodard.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, James Norris of Cleveland, Texas; sons, James Edward Norris II and wife Barbara of Cleveland, Texas and Justin Lee Norris and wife Monica of Goodrich, Texas; half-brother, Jerry Woodard; sister, Joy Allemang; half-sisters, Jean, Donna, and Annette Ross; grandchildren, James Edward Norris III, Kenneth Dylan Norris, Leland James Norris, Brendon Allen Loftin, Briana Rachelle Loftin, Tiffany Moore, Amber Wright, Ryan Wright, Makinley Eggemeyer; 14 great grandchildren.

