Juan Francisco Gonzalez Jr., 31, of Lumberton, TX, passed away on July 23, 2022 at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas.

He was born on November 2, 1990 to his parents Juan Gonzalez Sr. and Candace Martin.

Juan is survived by his grandparents, Kenneth Martin Sr. and wife Helen, of Corrigan, TX, Arturo Gonzalez and wife Maria Inez Gonzalez of La Porte, TX; brother, Bryon Smith and wife Breanna of Lumberton, Tx, Jon Eric Gonzalez and wife Vanesa of La Porte, TX, Aruther D. Gonzalez and wife Selena of Angleton, TX; sisters, Dara D. Lancaster and husband Kevin of Vacherie, LA, Brandy Michelle Smith of Buna, TX, Aryana Jade Gonzalez of Houston, TX; uncles, Kenneth Martin and wife Lettie of Sour Lake, TX, Sergio Gonzalez Sr., Michael Martin of Arkansas, Pedro Gonzalez Sr., Russell Martin of Alabama, Hector Gonzalez, Vernon Martin of Indiana, Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Natalie ;aunts, Nora Martin, Griselda and husband Roberto, Esmeralda Dominguez and husband Jesus; nieces, Aria Gonzalez of Angleton, TX, Charise Barnett of Tyler, TX, Destyny Smith of Lumberton, TX; nephews, Xavier Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX, Adrian Perez of Angleton, TX, Ashton Wood of Louisiana, Hunter Wood of Louisiana, Ethan Lancaster of Louisiana, Kyle Lancaster of Louisiana, Christian Barnett of Tyler, TX.

