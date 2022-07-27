Janet Sue Dallas, 66, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born on Friday, February 3, 1956, to L.B. and Agnes (Grounds) Thompson, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Janet was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Mickey Dallas; sisters, Jackie Townsend, and Ruby Page. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cassondra Rogers, and Justin Dallas; brother-in-law, Scott Page; grandchildren, Ainslie Maning, Kyerstyn Ramsey, D.J. Ramsey; and great-grandchild, Jace Stamper. A memorial service for Janet will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

