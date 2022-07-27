Barbara Jean Walker-Whitfield, 78, of Splendora, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, May 10, 1944, in Houston, Texas to Charlee Henry Holder and Beatrice (Wiggins) Holder, both of whom have preceded her in death. Barbara was also preceded in death by her brothers, Audrey Henry Holder, and Charles Melvin Holder.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Ron Whitfield; children, Michael Aaron Walker, Shannon Gene Walker and wife Michelle, Brian Lee Walker and wife Mistie, Michelle Whitfield, Kimberly Henneke and husband Melvin, Stacy Spanos and husband Frank; brother Jimmy Lee Holder and wife Annette; grandchildren, Scott, Drew, Zack, Brady, Shea, Bentley, Hagen, Ronnie, Tiffany, Courtney, Candice, Caroline, Meagan; great-grandchild, Barry; as well as numerous other family members and treasured friends.

Visitation for Barbara will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 am. Interment for Barbara will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pastor David Wiggins officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

