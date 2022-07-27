Sophia Elizabeth Smith, 86, of Splendora, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was born on Sunday, February 2, 1936, in Marquez, Texas to James Dobos and Magdalene (Kuti) Dobos, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Sophia was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Smith; brother, James Daniel Dobos. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen Frazier and husband James, Barbara Slavik and husband Ken, Edward Smith and wife Kim; brother, Norman Douglas Dobos; sister, Carol Joyce Causey and husband Fred; grandchildren, Lisa Campbell and husband Lee, Joshua Johnson, Michael Lynch Keene and partner Billy, Randy Helmcamp and wife Jessica, Marlee Bird and husband Jonathan, Deven Smith and Dalton Miller; great-grandchildren, Leela and Leeland Campbell, Jakhob Congemi and Gavin Lynch, Annie, Abbie and Andrew Helmcamp, Braxton and Ryland Bird; as well as numerous family members, treasured friends and Church family.

Visitation for Sophia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Splendora on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at 10:00 am. Internment for Sophia will Immediately follow at Splendora Cemetery. Pastor Bob Grayson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sophia Elizabeth (Dobos) Smith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

