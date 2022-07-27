Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2022:

Castro, Walter – Public Intoxication

Uvalle, Ramiro – Criminal Mischief

Roberts, Ladrika – Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft

Weeden, Ronnie Lynn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Falsification of Drug Test

Mena, Livette – Public Intoxication

Lopez-Canda, Elvin Ali – Public Intoxication

Dennis, Andrew – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age

