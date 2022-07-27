Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2022:

  • Castro, Walter – Public Intoxication
  • Uvalle, Ramiro – Criminal Mischief
  • Roberts, Ladrika – Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Weeden, Ronnie Lynn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Falsification of Drug Test
  • Mena, Livette – Public Intoxication
  • Lopez-Canda, Elvin Ali – Public Intoxication
  • Dennis, Andrew – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age
