Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2022:
- Castro, Walter – Public Intoxication
- Uvalle, Ramiro – Criminal Mischief
- Roberts, Ladrika – Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft
- Weeden, Ronnie Lynn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Falsification of Drug Test
- Mena, Livette – Public Intoxication
- Lopez-Canda, Elvin Ali – Public Intoxication
- Dennis, Andrew – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age