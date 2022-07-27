Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2022:

Karalis, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property

Minix, Surena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Vilanova-Argueta, William Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated

Christenberry, Chase Allen – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Bench Warrant

Leblanc, Brent Edward – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Rusher, Raymond Dale – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Baytown Police Department

Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass

Gonzalez-Hernandez, Daniel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gonzalez, Orlando – Public Intoxication

Cooper, Sierra Elantra – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age

