Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2022:
- Karalis, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property
- Minix, Surena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Vilanova-Argueta, William Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated
- Christenberry, Chase Allen – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Bench Warrant
- Leblanc, Brent Edward – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Rusher, Raymond Dale – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Baytown Police Department
- Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass
- Gonzalez-Hernandez, Daniel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Gonzalez, Orlando – Public Intoxication
- Cooper, Sierra Elantra – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age