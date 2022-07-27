Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2022:

  • Karalis, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property
  • Minix, Surena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Vilanova-Argueta, William Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Christenberry, Chase Allen – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Bench Warrant
  • Leblanc, Brent Edward – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Rusher, Raymond Dale – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Baytown Police Department
  • Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass
  • Gonzalez-Hernandez, Daniel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Gonzalez, Orlando – Public Intoxication
  • Cooper, Sierra Elantra – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age
