Billy W. Davis, 64, entered eternal rest on July 23, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born April 25, 1958 to Johnny & Ola Davis. He worked in construction for many years taking on various jobs. Billy made friends everywhere he went.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny & Ola Davis; siblings: Lewis Zimmeron, Linda Clark, Wanda Smith, Garlon Zimmeron, Johnny Davis, Jr. Left to cherish his loving memory, son: Billy W. Davis, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be set at a later date.

